New Islamic Year 1445: Oman announces holiday for public, private sectors

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman on Sunday announced a public holiday on Thursday, July 20 to commemorate the New Islamic Year 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”), the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The holiday applies to employees in both the public and private sectors.

With the Oman having a weekend from Friday-Saturday, that means there will be a three-day break in the country.

“Thursday, corresponding to July 20, is an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors, on the occasion of the anniversary of the honourable migration of the Prophet and the advent of the new Hijri year 1445.” ONA tweeteed.

The first day of Muharram 1445 AH is likely to fall on July 19.

Islamic calendar

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, takes place during the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a Muslim lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of Haj pilgrimage.

When did the calendar begin?

According to Islam, the new Hijri year begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD after they were repeatedly persecuted and threatened.

The migration is considered one of the most important events in Islamic history and was chosen as the starting point for the calendar in 639 AD by Umar ibn al-Khattab, the second caliph.