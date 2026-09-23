New Pakistani drama pairs 17-year-old actress with 33-year-old star

Aina Asif is now set to share the screen with Azaan Sami Khan in a pairing that has already generated curiosity among drama fans

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Young Pakistani actress and male star in a promotional image for a new drama series.
Aina Asif and Azaan Sami Khan in new Pakistani drama (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Pakistani dramas are no strangers to unusual on-screen pairings, but one newly announced drama has already got fans talking even before its first episode airs.

The upcoming Pakistani drama Ishq Mein Tere has announced Aina Asif and Azaan Sami Khan as its lead pair. While the makers are reportedly aiming to present a fresh pairing, their casting has caught attention because of the significant age difference between the two actors.

The drama is being produced under Babar Javed Productions and will be directed by Mohsin Mirza. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the storyline and release date.

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Aina Asif and Azaan Sami Khan’s age gap

For the unversed, Aina Asif is 17 years old, while Azaan Sami Khan is 33, making their age difference 16 years.

Their casting has sparked discussion among drama viewers, with some fans questioning the decision to pair actors from noticeably different age groups in lead roles. The conversation comes amid a wider discussion around age-gap casting in films and television.

Azaan Sami Khan’s acting journey

Azaan Sami Khan, 33, is a musician-turned-actor who has appeared in several Pakistani dramas. He has taken on a variety of roles, including positive characters as well as more challenging ones.

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He was particularly noticed for his role as Farhad Binyamin in Main Manto Nahi Hoon.

Aina Asif’s growing popularity

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Aina Asif has emerged as one of the popular young faces of Pakistani television. The Gen Z star has been part of successful dramas such as Mayi Ri and Parwarish, both of which earned significant attention among younger viewers.

With Ishq Mein Tere, the actress is now set to share the screen with Azaan Sami Khan in a pairing that has already generated curiosity among drama fans.

Whether the fresh pairing manages to win viewers over will become clear once the drama premieres.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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