New reason why everyone’s hanging out at Hyderabad cafes

Hyderabad’s cafe culture is undergoing a quiet revolution. In a city that thrives on sit-down conversations over chai and coffee, a new kind of hangout is making its way into the scene. Cafes across Hyderabad are now reimagining what a coffee plan with friends can look like by swapping out chairs for something a little more active – pickleball.

The fast-paced paddle sport has already built a loyal following across Hyderabad. In the past few months, several dedicated arenas have opened just for it. But now, pickleball is spilling over into the city’s cafes, which are tapping into this growing interest and turning it into a lifestyle experience. These cafes are experimenting with the idea of active hangouts where people can indulge in their favourite sport in Instagrammable places- a win-win for both social animals and fitness enthusiasts.

Pickleball trend picks up in Hyderabad

Pickleball, a mix of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has long been a popular sport in the US. Played on a smaller court with a perforated plastic ball and paddles, it is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Requiring minimal equipment and offering a low-impact workout, the sport is accessible to all.

And that is exactly the reason why it has gained immense popularity in Hyderabad. Several arenas like Pickleball Arena, Pikklle, Hyderabad Paddle Park, Paddle Club, The Big Box, AONE, Pickleball Bay, Ace Pickleball Zone and many more have opened up to cater to this growing community of players. The city’s fast-paced lifestyle leaves little to no time for lengthy workouts or complicated sports, and this is where pickleball perfectly fills the gap.

As the sport’s footprint expands in Hyderabad, it has begun to influence cafes that are now incorporating pickleball courts to offer a fresh, active twist to traditional hangouts. This fusion is definitely shaping a new kind of leisure and cafe culture in the city.

Where coffee meets the court

Hyderabad’s newest cafes are now serving rallies and smashes with a side of espresso. While not huge in number yet, new-age spots are combining the city’s love for food and fitness, giving rise to the trend of pickleball cafes.

Van Lavino‘s newest branch in Jubilee Hills has collaborated with Hyderabad Paddle Park to introduce the city’s first premium indoor pickleball court, combining gourmet food with the thrill of the game. The same Paddle Park also includes a small coffee shop called Base Coffee, which is in the process of a soft launch.

While over in Kompally, FLYCK Pickleball and Cafe offers four dedicated courts and a tucked-in cafe, it is fast becoming a weekend hangout for friend groups and families.

Kothapet too boasts of Cosmos Cafe that offers several gaming options like bowling, VR Gaming, Arcade, Cricket and, of course, pickleball.

Venture a bit outside the city, and you will find Homepour Cafe in the Patencheru Industrial Arena. It stands out by combining indoor and outdoor seating with pickleball facilities, catering to the local community’s growing interest in the sport.

By tapping into these emerging residential areas where working professionals seek alternative ways to unwind, these venues are positioning themselves as local lifestyle hubs rather than just cafes.

More than just a trend?

While it may seem like a novelty for now, the pickleball cafes reflect a growing change in how Hyderabadis, especially younger crowds, are spending their free time.

“Post-COVID, Hyderabad’s sports landscape has completely changed. People have become more focused on fitness and health, leading them to explore sports other than cricket. This led to demand for sports that provide both recreational enjoyment and full-body workouts,” Aditya Bahety, co-founder of sports turf Nex Arena, tells Siasat.com.

These cafe-courts are tapping exactly into this evolving mindset. Belloso Cafe in Uppal, for instance, is already planning to add a pickleball court to its space soon. With more such openings on the horizon, this could very well be the start of a larger shift in Hyderabad’s cafe culture.