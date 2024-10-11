New staycation alert! Experience Rome in Hyderabad now

Hyderabad is known for its marvels influenced by Mughal and Persian architecture, owing to its rich history and heritage that dates back centuries. Now, the city has received a touch of Roman architectural elegance with the introduction of The Colosseum, a luxury staycation destination.

Located on a one-acre property in Shamshabad, The Colosseum draws inspiration from Rome’s famous elliptical amphitheater, offering visitors an exquisite experience.

“I have always wanted to bring a unique and royal experience to the people of Hyderabad, and what better inspiration than Rome, a city that exudes history, and timeless elegance?” says Roshan Reddy, owner of The Colosseum.

Step into luxury with The Colosseum

Upon entering The Colosseum, one is immediately transported to the grandeur of ancient Rome. The towering arches, intricately designed stone walls, and spacious courtyards evoke the essence of the historic monument, blending classical elegance with modern sophistication.

The property features 7 opulent rooms that combine Roman-inspired decor with luxurious amenities, ensuring a lavish experience for every guest.

Guests can indulge in a serene retreat with a variety of top-tier facilities designed for relaxation and entertainment. The property boasts a stunning infinity pool, complete with a poolside bar, perfect for leisurely afternoons. For those seeking a fun, lively atmosphere, there’s a rain dance area and a spacious deck for events or gatherings.

In the evenings, guests can enjoy a bonfire or unwind on the balcony sit-out bridges, ideal for sundowners, while the amphitheater offers a unique space for live performances or private screenings.

“Apart from staycation, The Colosseum serves as a perfect venue for hosting any kind of events. We have arrangements for accommodating up to 500 people and also take special requests for all kinds of events,” Roshan Reddy tells Siasat.com.

With its unique architecture, lavish amenities, and versatility, The Colosseum stands as a true testament to the city’s evolving landscape, where history and contemporary luxury meet.