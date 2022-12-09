New York, London, Paris might face power cuts, but not Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the cities of New York, London, and Paris might face power cuts but that’s not going to happen in Hyderabad.

The chief minister made these remarks during the foundation stone event of the Aiport Express Metro Corridor.

He also said that there is a need to expand the services of the metro to all corners of the city. “We will do it irrespective of the help from the central government,” he stated.

“Hyderabad is bigger than Delhi both in terms of population and size. The city got power in 1912 for the first time which is way before Chennai did, in 1927. Hyderabad is a true cosmopolitan city where people of all regions, religions, and classes live together. I appreciate the efforts of the Municipal, HMDA, and the GMR group staff for making this metro project possible,” he said.

He stated that during prior administrations in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad was not properly developed.

KCR further said that by connecting Hyderabad with all of the state’s power plants and the national electricity system the city has been transformed into a “Power Island.”

Once completed, the Airport Express Metro Corridor is going to cut the travel time from the city to Airport to just 26 minutes. It will also have a multi-location check-in facility.

The project will not only be a crucial link for the Aerocity at Adibatla and the proposed Pharma City but also provides public transport to southern Hyderabad.

HAML formed for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro

For the 31-km long Airport Metro corridor, a special purpose vehicle Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) was formed. It is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

As per the HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy, the corridor will have more advanced facilities when compared to the Hyderabad Metro Rail. He is aiming to provide facilities better than the services available in Hong Kong or Gatwick airport.

On its Twitter handle, Hyderabad Metro Rail revealed that there will be a provision of half-height platform screen doors for improved passenger safety. Apart from there will be smoke and fire detectors in coaches and driver cabs.

For the comfort of the passengers, there will be bolster-less bogies and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at each station.

In order to keep passengers informed about the flights, there will be a Flight Information Display (FIDs) and information desk at all airport metro stations.