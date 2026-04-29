Newly appointed Telangana DGP CV Anand calls on Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Wednesday, April 29.

In orders issued on Tuesday, Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department, was appointed as the new Telangana DGP.

His predecessor, B Shivadhar Reddy, is set to retire on April 30.

Anand has earlier served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and twice held the post of Hyderabad city Police Commissioner. He had also served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

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He began his police career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Warangal Rural sub-division.

The first nine years of his service were spent in Maoist-affected districts, where he led operations and was involved in several encounters.

He was awarded the President’s Gallantry Medal for his high-risk operations and role in countering Maoism.

Anand was among the three officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in March, along with Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau Vinayak Prabhakar Apte and Director General of Prisons Soumya Mishra, for the DGP’s position.