CV Anand appointed as new Telangana Director General of Police

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued an order on Tuesday, April 28, appointing CV Anand, currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department, as the new Director General of Police.

Currently, B Shivadhar Reddy serves as the Telangana DGP and is set to retire on April 30.

Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer, earlier served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and twice held the post of Hyderabad city Police Commissioner. He had also served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.