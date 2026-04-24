Telangana government shuffles IPS officers, gives new postings

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shikha Goel was on Friday, April 24, was transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary for Home Department, where she will continue to hold full additional charge (FAC) as the Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory.

She was among the seven IPS officers transferred and posted by the Telangana government on Friday.

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Among them is also Devendra Singh Chauhan, who has been posted as the Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) and ex officio Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration.

Shahnawaz Qasim, who is presently the Director General of Drugs Control Administration, has been posted as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Multi-Zone 2, and has also been placed in FAC of IGP (Personnel).

Tarun Joshi, the Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Future City, in place of G Sudheer Babu, who is retiring from service on April 30, 2026.

Avinash Mohanty, has been posted as the Director General, Drugs Control Administration and Director of Prohibition and Excise. He has also been placed in FAC as Director, ACB.

B Sumathi, who is the IGP of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.

Kartikeya, IGP, Intelligence, has been placed in FAC as the IGP, SIB, Intelligence, duly relieving B Sumathi from the post.