NIA court sentences eight Bangladeshis to life imprisonment

New Delhi: Eight Bangladeshis were among nine people sentenced to life imprisonment by a NIA court in Hyderabad in a 2019 human trafficking case involving Bangladeshi women, officials said on Friday, September 18.

The court on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh on the convicts, with a further sentence of three-month simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine, they said.

While eight of the convicts were Bangladeshis, one was an Indian national.

The case pertains to trafficking of women to India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

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The original case was registered by Telangana Police in Hyderabad following an operation in September 2019, during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad.

The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on 12th October 2019.

During the investigation, the accused persons were arrested from different locations, including West Bengal and Telangana, during 2019 and 2020.

The accused persons, Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohd Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran, Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik, Imamul Ghazi alias Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das alias Sagor, Mohd Abdulla Munshi alias Abdul Sarkar and Mohd Ayub Shaik, were prosecuted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, the statement said.