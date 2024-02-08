NIA raids locations in Telangana, 3 other states to probe Maoist links

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday cracked down at multiple locations across the four States of Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in a case involving a top CPI (Maoist) leader.



NIA teams raided the premises of the accused and suspects at a total of six locations – two in Hyderabad, and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram, and Pallakad, in the four states this morning.

The agency conducted extensive searches, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and books related to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit. Six mobiles with SIM cards and Rs. 1,37,210 cash were also seized.



The case was originally registered by Cyberabad (Telangana) Police following the arrest of Sanjay Deepak Rao, a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist). The Police had also seized a Revolver with live rounds, forged Aadhar cards, Rs. 47,280 cash, and other materials from his possession.



NIA, which took over the case in January 2024 stated that it found during investigations that Sanjay Deepak Rao was actively working for the banned Naxal organization in the tri-junction areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Under his directions, other frontline members of CPI (Maoist) were operating in the urban areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala to promote the activities of the outfit.



Further investigations into the case are continuing.