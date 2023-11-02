Nick Jonas joins ‘looking like a wow’ trend with Priyanka Chopra

California: After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and KL Rahul, actor and singer Nick Jonas has also joined the “looking like a wow” trend on social media.

If you are an avid social media user, you must have stumbled upon videos of people creating reels on “just looking like a wow” catchphrase amusingly used by a woman on Instagram to appeal to the audience to buy the clothing material that she had been selling.

On Thursday, Nick took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra on his stories which he captioned, “So beautiful So elegant…just looking like a wow.”

In the picture, Priyanka could be seen donning a beautiful green saree.

Earlier actor Deepika Padukone also shared a reel video in which she could be seen mouthing the lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow… just looking like a wow…” with a funny face.

Celebrities like Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi have also posted their reels of the ‘Just looking like a wow’ meme.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka recently stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. She exuded her ‘Desi Girl’ vibe at the event as she donned a white and blue floral saree. She kept her hair open and completed her look with red lipstick.