Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel getting married? Haldi pics go viral

Mumbai: Are wedding bells finally ringing for Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel? A series of pictures shared by Arbaaz’s friend, Mazhar Khan, has sparked fresh speculation about the couple’s relationship.

The photos appear to be from a haldi ceremony, with Arbaaz dressed in a yellow kurta and white trousers while posing against a floral backdrop. Sharing one of the posts, Mazhar wrote, “Haldi Mubarak meri jaan,” and tagged Arbaaz. Another Instagram Story from the celebration carried the message, “Bhai ko bohot bohot mubarak.”

Although Nikki was nowhere to be seen in the pictures, the captions were enough to make fans wonder if Arbaaz had quietly begun his pre-wedding celebrations. However, neither Nikki nor Arbaaz has announced an engagement or wedding yet.

There is also another possibility. The colourful haldi setup could be part of a music video or another promotional project featuring the couple.

Instagram – Mazar Khan

Fans have good reason to remain suspicious. Nikki and Arbaaz recently sparked breakup rumours by unfollowing each other and sharing cryptic posts about heartbreak and cheating. The drama was later revealed to be a promotional gimmick for their music video, Kisi Aur Ki Gali, leaving several social media users unimpressed.

Now, these sudden haldi pictures have once again put the couple in the spotlight. Whether Nikki and Arbaaz are actually preparing to tie the knot or simply setting the stage for another big reveal remains to be seen.