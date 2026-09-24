Nine killed, 20 rescued as bus catches fire in Greater Noida

Preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Noida: Firefighters at the site after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in the Greater Noida area, killing nine passengers, in Noida, early Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Noida: Firefighters at the site after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in the Greater Noida area, killing nine passengers, in Noida, early Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Noida: Nine passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Bihar caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday, September 24.

They said 20 passengers were rescued safely during the incident that took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was travelling from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi towards Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-km milestone on the expressway in the Jewar police station area.

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“On receiving information, police officials along with local police personnel, a rescue tender, a fire tender stationed at the Jewar toll plaza and four other fire tenders immediately reached the spot and doused the fire,” Kumar said.

“More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the operation. When the police and fire service personnel entered the bus amid the smoke, nine people were found dead inside, apparently due to burns or suffocation,” he added.

Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that a spark or blast in the air-conditioning system of the bus might have caused the engine lubricant oil to catch fire, following which the blaze spread rapidly.

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Police said they are making efforts to identify the nine deceased.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections and the driver and conductor have been taken into custody,” police said in a statement.

CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh financial assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, police said.

He has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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