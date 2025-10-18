Nine-month-old pregnant woman hacked to death by father-in-law in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A nine-month-old pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her father-in-law on Saturday, October 18 in Dahegam mandal of Asifabad district, Telangana.
The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Rani from Gerre village, belonged to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. A year ago, she married Sekhar, who belonged to a higher caste.
Their inter-caste marriage was strongly disapproved by Shekhar’s family, mainly his father, Sattaiah, who allegedly harboured a grudge against her and had been pressuring his son to abandon Rani and marry someone from their caste.
During her pregnancy, Rani visited her maternal home. On Saturday, when no one was at the house, her father-in-law attacked her with an axe, killing her and her unborn baby.
When her family returned, they were shocked to find her bloodied body on the floor. A case has been registered against Sattaiah and two others. He has been taken into custody.
Rani was expected to deliver within a week.