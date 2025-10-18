Nine-month-old pregnant woman hacked to death by father-in-law in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A nine-month-old pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her father-in-law on Saturday, October 18 in Dahegam mandal of Asifabad district, Telangana.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Rani from Gerre village, belonged to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. A year ago, she married Sekhar, who belonged to a higher caste.

Their inter-caste marriage was strongly disapproved by Shekhar’s family, mainly his father, Sattaiah, who allegedly harboured a grudge against her and had been pressuring his son to abandon Rani and marry someone from their caste.

Also Read Telangana: Woman arrested for murdering husband using sleeping pills

During her pregnancy, Rani visited her maternal home. On Saturday, when no one was at the house, her father-in-law attacked her with an axe, killing her and her unborn baby.

When her family returned, they were shocked to find her bloodied body on the floor. A case has been registered against Sattaiah and two others. He has been taken into custody.

Rani was expected to deliver within a week.