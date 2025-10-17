Telangana: Woman arrested for murdering husband using sleeping pills

Hyderabad: A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Saptagiri Colony, Karimnagar, by administering sleeping pills and attempting to disguise the death as natural.

The deceased, identified as Katti Suresh (36), was reportedly killed by his wife, Mounika, on September 17. The couple, married since 2015, have two children.

Police investigation revealed that Mounika mixed sleeping tablets into Suresh’s liquor with the assistance of several associates.

Previous unsuccessful attempts

Authorities stated that Mounika had previously made unsuccessful attempts to harm her husband by mixing Viagra and blood pressure tablets into his food, but Suresh did not consume the meal. She later attempted again using sleeping pills, but that attempt also failed.

According to police, Suresh allegedly harassed Mounika for money, leading her to plan the murder. Investigations further indicated that Mounika had entered into flesh trade and was involved in an extramarital affair with Dommati Ajay.

The case came to light following the interrogation of Mounika.

Police arrested five individuals in connection with the murder: Dommati Ajay, Srija, Radha, Shiva Krishna (medical agency owner), and Devadas.