100 kg of adulterated honey seized from Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: An adulterated honey racket was busted within the limits of Kanchan Bagh police station on Thursday, October 16.

Police seized 100 kg of adulterated honey and arrested one man in the operation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kanchan Bagh police informed that the accused used to sell the honey on roadsides and had been running the operation for the past 10-15 years. Acting on a complaint, they raided the ‘manufacturing unit’ in Baba Nagar and seized 100 kg of honey.

Also Read Adulterated ghee, paneer seized in raids on Hyderabad manufacturing units

“They used to bring the honey from Mallapur and mix it with sugarcane juice in Baba Nagar. We have arrested a man named Kranti Mandal, and further investigation is underway.” stated the police.