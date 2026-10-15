Niti Taylor exposes ugly side of Tollywood: I blocked his number

Hyderabad: A phone call about another film should have brought a new opportunity. For actress Niti Taylor, it became the reason she decided to walk away from movies. The television star has opened up about an alleged casting couch experience during her stint in Tollywood, saying a director demanded sexual intimacy in exchange for a role.

Niti Taylor recalls the phone call

Speaking in an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress recalled how a director she had previously worked with approached her about another project. According to Niti, the conversation took a disturbing turn when he allegedly made the role conditional on her sleeping with him.

She said the demand left her stunned and unsure how to respond. Instead of continuing the conversation, she disconnected the call, blocked his number and contacted her mother to tell her what had happened.

“I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom,” she recalled.

Niti explained that the experience affected her willingness to pursue further film opportunities. What stayed with her was the shock of receiving such a demand from someone she had already worked with. The actress did not name the director during the interview.

Her brief journey in Telugu films

For readers who know Niti through her television roles, the actress also had a short career in Telugu cinema. She appeared in Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pelli Pustakam and Love Dot Com before moving away from films.

On television, she became a familiar face through shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Her latest account offers a painful explanation for why she chose to close the door on film opportunities even as she continued her acting career on the small screen.