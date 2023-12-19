Nitish Kumar can be better PM then Modi, says RJD leader

The fourth meeting of INDIA bloc is completed and seat sharing will be done soon. The BJP leaders would claim anything but the public knew everything and they will vote for INDIA this time," RJD Leader claimed.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 10:36 pm IST
Mritunjay Tiwari
Mritunjay Tiwari [IANS]

Patna: In wake of the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc in New Delhi, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could turn out to be a better Prime Minister than incumbent Narendra Modi.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“Narendra Modi is only a Prime Minister of corporate and industrial houses while Nitish Kumar works for the people. He always has the intention to work for the common people whether it is in the field of providing water supply, electricity supply, roads or anything else. On the other hand when you analyse the work of PM Narendra Modi, his policies are only for the betterment of industrialists and corporate houses,” Tiwari said.

Also Read
Poster comes up in Nitish Kumar’s support ahead of INDIA bloc meeting in Bihar

“The poor people have huge anger against Narendra Modi. The opposition parties are getting united on public demand. The fourth meeting of INDIA bloc is completed and seat sharing will be done soon. The BJP leaders would claim anything but the public knew everything and they will vote for INDIA this time,” he claimed.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 10:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button