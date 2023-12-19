Poster comes up in Nitish Kumar’s support ahead of INDIA bloc meeting in Bihar

Patna: Ahead of INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, the supporters of JD-U have come up with a poster projecting Nitish Kumar as PM candidate of the opposition parties.

In the poster — where Nitish Kumar is projected as a PM candidate — a slogan says: “Agar Sach Me Jeet Chahiye To Fir Ek Nischay Chahiye Ek Nitish Chahiye” (If your want victory, then we need one determination, we need Nitish).

Also Read INDIA bloc to continue demanding Shah’s statement over Parl Security breach

The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc will be held in Delhi on Tuesday where the leaders of all opposition parties will discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll against BJP.

JD-U supporters believe that the defeat of Congress in recently held elections will also be discussed in the meeting.