Nitish meets Akhilesh, says aim to throw out BJP

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that time had come for all parties to come together and throw out forces that had done nothing for the country.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 24th April 2023 8:07 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being received by Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on his arrival, at SP office in Lucknow, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI Photo

Lucknow: Continuing his pitch for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Bihar Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday evening.

“There is no work being done in the country – the only work is publicity. In Uttar Pradesh, no work has been done except publicity,” he said.

Nitish Kumar made it clear that he was no a Prime Ministerial candidate and said that his effort was only to bring the maximum number of parties on one platform and ensure removal of BJP from power.

“We will have to work together and our mission will be successful in 2024. UP and Bihar will play a major role together in this mission,” he asserted.

The Bihar chief minister said that talks in this regard had been very ‘positive and encouraging’ with Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier in the day, the Bihar leaders met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Howrah and discussed issued related to opposition unity.

