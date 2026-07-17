Nizamabad: 13 arrested in two leopard killing cases

Hyderabad: Police have arrested 13 people in connection with two separate cases involving the killing of leopards in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. Authorities also seized nine unlicensed country-made rifles during the operation, while four suspects remain absconding.

Addressing the media on Thursday, July 16, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya said officers intercepted a group of men moving suspiciously in the forest area on the outskirts of Devakkapet village under the Bheemgal police station limits. A search led to the recovery of nine country-made rifles, all of which were allegedly being possessed without valid licences.

The arrested individuals, along with Akunoor Raju, who allegedly repaired the firearms, were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Accused admitted to using weapons: Police

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to using the weapons for hunting wild animals. They also told investigators that they had attempted to hide the firearms in the forest following intensified checks by the police and Forest Department after a leopard was recently found dead in the Devakkapet forest area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bhukya Raghupathi, Karla Anjaiah, Mudavath Tirupathi, Bhukya Chandar, Murri Ganga Narsaiah, Animeni Limbadri, Malavath Kumbha, Banavath, Malavath Dhari Singh and Akunoor Raju.

Second case

In a separate case, police said a leopard was allegedly killed about a month ago after consuming the carcass of a goat that had been laced with pesticide.

According to investigators, Malavath Sanjeev, a resident of Tallapally village in Bheemgal mandal, lost a goat in a leopard attack. Police alleged that Ramulu, a resident of Devakkapet in Rajanna Sircilla district, suggested poisoning the carcass so the leopard could be killed and its body parts later sold for profit.

The accused allegedly injected pesticide into the dead goat, which was later consumed by the leopard, causing its death. They are also accused of hiding the animal’s carcass while waiting for an opportunity to sell its body parts.

Forest officials uncovered the alleged plot during the investigation. A search of Ramulu’s residence led to the recovery of another country-made firearm. Police said both Sanjeev and Ramulu later confessed to their involvement and were arrested.

Further investigation into both cases is underway.