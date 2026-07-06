Nizamabad woman kills husband by injecting toilet cleaner, 3 held

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by injecting toilet cleaner into his veins in Nyalkal, Nizamabad district. She, her lover and the deceased’s friend were arrested on Saturday, July 4.

According to the Nizamabad Rural Police Circle Inspector, the murder took place on June 30. Sandhya and Prashanth were married for over ten years. Two years ago, he went to Dubai to find work. During this time, she developed a romantic relationship with Anil.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the police officer said that Prashanth’s arrival on June 28 disturbed her and she feared her relationship with Anil would be exposed.

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Sandhya then allegedly contacted Prashanth’s friend, Venkata Sai, and falsely told him that Prashanth was using their daughter for unlawful activities. Believing her claims, Venkata Sai allegedly agreed to become part of the murder plot.

A day before the murder, she and Venkata Sai pushed a heavily inebriated Prashanth from their house. However, he survived the fall with minor injuries.

After the failed attempt, Sandhya decided to kill her husband with the help of Anil. “On June 30, she crushed anaesthesia tablets into a paste and injected it into Prashanth. Around half an hour later, she and Anil injected a toilet cleaner into his veins, ultimately leading to his death,” the officer said.

Sandhya used to work as a nurse and hence knew how to use injections, the police officer said, adding that Prashanth had no idea about his wife’s extramarital affair.

The post-mortem report confirmed Prashanth’s death was not accidental but more. Sandhya and Anil were taken for questioning, where they confessed to the crime. Venkata Sai was also arrested.

A case under Section 103 (1) (murder) was registered.