Eid Ul Adha (Bakrid) is observed by Muslims all around the world, marked by prayers, ritual sacrifices, and meet-and-greets with families and neighbours. However, in Hyderabad, Eid is much more elaborate because of the wide culinary culture, from Nihari, paaye to kaleji, gurde and marag. The list just never ends. And somewhere on a Hyderabadi dastarkhwan, no matter how many desserts have been cooked or ordered, there will always be Qubani Ka Meetha.

What does Qubani mean?

The word “qubani” is an Urdu word that simply means “apricot.” This fruit in Hyderabad has been upgraded into something of a celebration. This dry, wrinkled, orange-coloured fruit may not look very appealing in its raw form, but what our Hyderabadi kitchens have done with it is nothing short of magic.

Qubani and its royal roots

Qubani Ka Meetha traces back to the Nizam’s kitchen. Dried apricots were a prized ingredient imported along trade routes. In the Nizam’s kitchen, they were stewed, cooked in sugar and served with cream. This Nizami recipe was passed down into every Hyderabadi household, marking the same journey, moving across different places, homes and banquets.

How is it made?

The sight of dried apricots soaking in a bowl alongside the chaos of the kitchen means “Eid is tomorrow.”

The prep starts the evening before, when dried apricots are left to soak and plump in water overnight. Qubani Ka Meetha is a simple dessert, no rocket science and hard-to-remember measurements, and you definitely don’t have to be a pro-level chef to make this simple yet delicious dessert. All you need is patience, a good vessel and some good apricots. The Hyderabadi markets are full of apricots around Bakrid.

The soaked apricots are cooked in sugar until the sugar melts to a shiny, thick syrup, until it’s jammy and incorporates the apricot’s tangy flavour. The apricot seeds are cracked open and used later for garnishing. You can either have it with cream(malai) on top or a scoop of ice cream. This is a recipe that has been passed from one generation to the next simply by observing and tasting.

Qubani Ka Meetha for Bakrid

Ask any Hyderabadi family their most preferred dessert in Bakrid, and Qubani Ka Meetha always makes it to their list. There are plenty of other desserts that are cooked on this day, but Qubani ka Meetha always has its special place.

It is preferred by a lot of Hyderabadi’s as Bakrid is a meat feast, the meals are quite extravagant, heavy and by the time the meals are done, you are full in the way only Hyderabadi food can make you full. But it’s Eid, there will always be room for desserts in Eid, and you simply cannot refuse it. This is where Qubani steps in, tangy, fruits, lighter on the stomach than everything that came before, yet sweet enough to end it right.

A dessert that has survived every trend in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s dessert culture has seen quite a lot of evolution and changes. From cheesecakes and tiramisu to fusion desserts, the city has embraced the patisserie culture quite well. Yet, Qubani Ka Meetha hasn’t lost its charm. If anything, it has evolved. You will find it in almost every restaurant, probably with a makeover, served in fine dessert glasses, paired with cream, rabdi, cake layers, you name it. But without all the extra ingredients, Qubani is still one of the easiest and best-tasting desserts in Hyderabad.

The dishes will vary, the recipes will vary, but in the end, there is no Bakrid without a bowl of this dessert in your hand, and this will never change.