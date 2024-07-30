No bill proposed for complete abolition of manual scavenging: Govt

At least 43 manual scavengers have reportedly lost their lives between the interim and the actual budget 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 6:14 pm IST
New Delhi: There is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday, July 30.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said there was a proposal to amend the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, with the aim to formalise the institutional setup for safe cleaning practices.

In view of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) — formulated jointly by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment — it was decided not to amend the law, he said.

‘NDA govt has no intention of eradicating manual scavenging’

Responding to a question on whether there was any bill pending with the ministry for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging, the minister said, “At present, there is no bill proposed for complete mechanisation of sewerage cleaning and abolition of manual scavenging.”

