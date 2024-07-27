‘NDA govt has no intention of eradicating manual scavenging’

Safai Karamchari Andolan, a movement of workers aiming to eradicate manual scavenging, has criticized the third NDA government for not acknowledging or mentioning the work of manual scavengers in the entire budget.

Bezwada Wilson, national convener of the organisation, in a statement, pointed out that the scheme meant for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers has been scrapped by the new government.

At least 43 manual scavengers lost their lives between the interim and the actual budget 2024.

“The government is denying the existence of manual scavenging and the hazards the safai karamcharis have to face by simply making the profession illegal,” he implored the government in his statement, reacting to the Union budget. “This government has no respect for human life and human dignity.”

Bezwada Wilson accused Ramdas Athawale, minister of social justice and empowerment of giving false statements in the parliament of the non-existence of manual scavenging in India.

“It is a fact that manual scavenging is still blatantly and illegally practised in many parts of the country, specifically in states like UP, MP, Bihar, J&K. Providing no budget for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers simply means that this government has no intention to eradicate manual scavenging, and it has even refused to recognise manual scavengers as human beings,” Bezwada Wilson pointed out.

Delegalising manual scavenging has only helped to delegitimize the profession of safai karmacharis and not help to eradicate the social issue. Wilson stated the government needs to work on eradicating the social issue of manual scavenging, instead of criminalising the workers.

In such situations, manual scavengers are often afraid to disclose their identity to the authorities. Wilson alleged that in many cases, state governments, with the assistance of the police, threaten manual scavengers with arrest if they continue to engage in manual scavenging.

They do not reveal their identities necessary to provide a self-declaration. This allows governments to absolve themselves of any responsibility for rehabilitation of manual scavengers or provide them with alternative dignified livelihood,” said Wilson in his statement.

Bezwada Wilson, on behalf of safai karmacharis, urged the Prime Minister to come out with a white paper on work done by the government for manual scavengers in the last 10 years. He added that the PM should also announce a special package for the liberation and rehabilitation of manual scavengers.