No disruption in power supply even for a minute: Telangana Dy CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ready to supply electricity to meet the demand during ensuing summer, said deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He stated that electricity department officers at all levels should conduct meetings to evaluate their preparedness to tackle the problems they might face at the field level.

At a review meeting with officials of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), Bhatti Vikramarka said reviewed the details about the demand for power during last summer and the expected demand this summer and plans being formulated to meet that demand. He instructed that as all facilities were provided as sought by the officials and told them that they should ensure that there would be no interruption in power supply even for a minute in summer months.

“Noting that power supply is an essential amd sensitive issue, Mr Vikramarka said that officials and staff should keep this in mind and be alert round the clock. Every one in the energy department from lineman to minister should work like one family,” he said, according to a press release from his office. The Telangana deputy CM added that any problem at the field level should be immediately reported to the superior officer by phone and if there is no response, it should be escalated to the next higher officer.

Also Read Telangana sets new record with peak power demand on February 6

He also said that the government is ready to provide all the facilities required at the field level to the officers and they could ask for anything. The Telangana deputy CM instructed that as all approvals sought by the officers were given, the construction of all the sub-stations and other works be completed by March 1.

He also reviewed the increasing load burden on the sub stations during the last three years and directed officials to start giving incentive awards in the electricity department to staff who put in good service. Telangana recorded the highest-ever peak power demand of 15,752 megawatt (MW), February 6. This surpasses the previous record of 15,623 MW set in March 2024.

The state’s power utilities have implemented robust measures over the past fourteen months to ensure a continuous power supply to various sectors including agriculture, industry, and domestic consumers. This approach has been instrumental in managing the substantial increase in power demand, which has grown by 13.49 percent in December 2024 and 10.10 percent in January 2025 compared to the same months last year.

The demand in Southern Discom’s jurisdiction has risen from 8,679 MW last year to 9,589 MW this year. Similarly, in Hyderabad, the demand increased from 3,018 MW to 3,334 MW.