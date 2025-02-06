Telangana sets new record with peak power demand on February 6

This surpasses the previous record of 15,623 MW set in March 2024.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th February 2025 6:01 pm IST
Telangana sets new record with peak power demand on February 6
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded the highest-ever peak power demand of 15,752 megawatt (MW) on Thursday, February 6. This surpasses the previous record of 15,623 MW set in March 2024.

The state’s power utilities have implemented robust measures over the past fourteen months to ensure a continuous power supply to various sectors including agriculture, industry, and domestic consumers. This approach has been instrumental in managing the substantial increase in power demand, which has grown by 13.49 percent in December 2024 and 10.10 percent in January 2025 compared to the same months last year.

The demand in Southern Discom’s jurisdiction has risen from 8,679 MW last year to 9,589 MW this year. Similarly, in Hyderabad, the demand increased from 3,018 MW to 3,334 MW.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

To manage the increasing power demand, Telangana’s distribution companies including Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (SPDCL) and North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) have taken steps to secure an additional 17,000 MW during the upcoming summer peak.

The base availability of power in the state stands at 9,134 MW through long-term contracts, necessitating additional market purchases during non-solar hours. To address this, distribution companies have been using power exchanges to meet short-term deficits especially when market rates are lower than the variable costs of thermal power plants.

Also Read
Telangana ranks 5th in India as power consumption continues to soar

For instance, in December and January, the distribution companies bought power from exchanges at an average rate of Rs. 2.69 and Rs. 2.82 per unit, respectively compared to Rs. 3.97 and Rs. 4.18 per unit for thermal power.

MS Creative School

This strategy resulted in substantial savings, with Telangana saving Rs. 982.66 crores in total from December 2023 to January 2025 through optimized power purchases.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th February 2025 6:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button