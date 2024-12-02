Telangana ranks 5th in India as power consumption continues to soar

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a significant increase in power demand, with the state’s consumption reaching alarming levels in recent months. In August, the demand surged to 15,573 MW, pushing Telangana to the fifth spot in power consumption in India surpassing states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Punjab.

Power companies are on high alert to manage the growing consumption which is primarily driven by the expanding industrial, IT, agricultural, and residential sectors, particularly in the Greater Hyderabad region.

According to reports, there is a 23 percent rise in power demand across Hyderabad. The demand in November alone reached 4,352 MW up from 3,756 MW last year while power usage rose by 15 percent from 79 million units to 90 million units.

Also Read Telangana provides free electricity to over 50 lakh homes: Govt

Telangana’s power distribution companies (Discoms) are spending Rs 1,000 crore per month purchasing power from the National Energy Exchange to meet the escalating demands. However, this situation is expected to worsen particularly during the summer when power consumption traditionally peaks.

A major concern for the state is the delayed commissioning of the Yadadri Thermal power station in Nalgonda district. Officials have cautioned that if the plant does not come online by March, the state may face severe power shortages and will continue to rely on costly power purchases from the open market placing additional financial strain on the already stressed Discoms.