Telangana provides free electricity to over 50 lakh homes: Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, led by chief minister Revanth Reddy, has introduced key reforms to improve the state’s power sector.

A special Assembly session released a white paper highlighting past issues like mismanagement and delays in power projects.

A judicial commission was formed to investigate irregularities in power purchase agreements and delayed projects, including the Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants.

Key highlights

Relief for Citizens:

Under the ‘Gruhajyothi’ scheme, households using up to 200 units of electricity now get free power. Over 50 lakh families have received zero electricity bills since March. All government schools and colleges also get free electricity, benefiting 39,067 institutions.

Free Power for Farmers:

The free power scheme for agriculture continues, benefiting 29 lakh farmers. The government allocated Rs. 10,444 crore for this subsidy.

Uninterrupted Power Supply:

Telangana provides continuous, high-quality power to 1.85 crore consumers without increasing tariffs. Emergency Response Teams and 244 new substations are being set up to handle rising demand.

Peak Power Record:

Telangana now ranks fifth in the country for peak power demand, meeting a record high of 15,623 MW in August 2023, the state government said.