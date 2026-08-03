No money for rent: Mohammed Khadeer’s ailing widow seeks help

Hyderabad: The family of Mohammed Khadeer, who died on February 18, 2023, due to alleged custodial torture by the Medak Police, has been under severe financial stress, his widow Siddeshwari alias Farzana has said.

In a selfie video, she said she is unable to go to work due to poor health, appealing for help from the public. “Mein bahut mushkil mein hoon. Mere bache hai. Ghar ka kiraya bharne ko bhi paise nahi hai. Meri maddat karo (I am in a very difficult situation. I have children to take care of. I don’t even have enough money to pay the rent. Please help me),” she said.

The family of Mohammed Khadeer, who died on February 18, 2023, due to alleged custodial torture by the Medak Police, has been under severe financial stress, his widow Siddeshwari alias Farzana has said.



In a selfie video, she said she is unable to go to work due to poor health,… pic.twitter.com/tA189cNciN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 3, 2026

On January 29, 2023, when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was still in power, 35-year-old Khadeer was allegedly picked up by police from Yakutpura while visiting his sister in Hyderabad because his facial features resembled those of a suspect in a chain-snatching case in Medak.

He was detained for five days, during which he sustained severe injuries due to alleged police brutality. He was placed under house arrest without medical help. As his health declined rapidly, he was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital, where he passed away on February 18, 2023.

Telangana High Court steps in

His death triggered public outrage, prompting the Telangana High Court to take a suo motu case. The case is still pending. The then Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar suspended the four accused police officials, including Circle Inspector Madhu, Sub-Inspector Rajshekar and Constables Prashant and Pavan, but they were reinstated within six months, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said.

When the Congress came into power after winning the Assembly elections the same year, Farzana met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the first Prajavani. Speaking to a local news channels, she said that the CM had assured her help.

Little has been done since then.

Khadeer was Farzana’s second husband, who died of an illness. She has three children from her first marriage – two daughters and a son.

She and her children converted to Islam soon after her marriage to Khadeer.

Three years on…

However, a lot has changed over the last three years. Her oldest daughter married a Hindu man. Her other children – Mehak and Imran – are still with her.

While Mehak is studying Class 10, Imran dropped out and now works as a daily-wage labourer.

Farzana suffers from lung ailments. In 2019, when Khadeer was alive, he took Farzana to Gandhi Hospital after she coughed up blood. Doctors conducted tests and advised that she needed surgery that could be done at a private hospital and would cost an estimated Rs 50 lakh.

Since the family were not financially sound, the government doctor prescribed tablets and advised Farzana to reduce stress intake and avoid lifting weights.

Farzana was able to control her health issue until Khadeer’s death, which has since deteriorated.

“I do not have any family of my own. My house owner is asking me to vacate the house as the rent is due. I do not have any money. Please help me like a younger sister,” she said.