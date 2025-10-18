32 months on, Mohammed Khadeer’s custodial torture case still pending in High Court

Hyderabad: The case of Mohammed Khadeer, a resident of Medak who died on February 18, 2023, after alleged custodial torture by Medak police, has been pending in the High Court for the past 32 months due to various reasons, but will be taken up for hearing in the next 2-3 months, stated advocate P V Krishnamachary.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, along with the deceased’s wife Siddeshwari alias Farzana and her daughter Saraswati alias Sana, met with the advocate on Saturday, October 18.

The advocate has informed that out of the 7 respondents in the case, 6 have filed their counters, and after a reply is filed from the petitioner’s side, the case will soon be taken up for hearing.

The MBT spokesman has also highlighted Farzana’s financial distress and has appealed to people to provide her with donations. Earlier, Siasat.com had covered that Farzana has been suffering from severe lung issues, making her cough up blood.

Mohammed Khadeer’s custodial torture case

Thirty-five-year-old Mohammed Khadeer, was allegedly picked up by Medak police from Yakutpura on January 29, 2023, while visiting his sister in Hyderabad, because his facial features resembled those of a suspect in a chain-snatching case in Medak.

Khadeer was illegally detained for five days, during which he suffered severe injuries due to alleged police brutality. He was later placed under house arrest without medical help, which ultimately led to his death while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on February 18, 2023.

His death triggered public outrage. Local Muslim community leaders urged the then Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) MLA M Padma Devender Reddy to take action against the policemen involved.

As a result, the then DGP Sri Anjani Kumar IPS suspended the four accused police officials, including circle inspector Madhu, sub-inspector Rajshekar and constables Prashant and Pavan, but they were reinstated within six months, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said.

The MBT spokesperson also stated that Farzana also tried to meet former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao two times in the past during their visits to Medak, but she and her children were detained by the police and stopped from meeting the leaders.

In December 2023, Farzana had also met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his first Prajavani meet in Begumpet and was assured a 2BHK house, but that promise is yet to be fulfilled.

Help Mohammed Khadeer’s family

If you wish to provide monetary help to Farzana and her three children, who are going through a rough patch, here are her bank details