Mohammed Khadeer’s widow battles severe illness as family awaits promised 2BHK

Hyderabad: Nearly three years after Mohammed Khadeer’s death due to police brutality, his widow and three children are still waiting for the promised 2BHK house, which chief minister A Revanth Reddy assured during the first Prajavani after his government took office in Telangana.

Soon after taking office, CM Revanth met Siddeshwari alias Farzana, who affirmed that his government would help her get a 2 BHK house. He also asked her to meet Medak Congress MLA Mynampally Rohith for further assistance.

Mohammed Khadeer’s wife battles for life

Cut to 2025, Farzana is fighting for her life while her children try to collect funds for her treatment. Farzana is suffering from severe lung issues, coughing up blood and running a high fever.

Speaking to Siasat.com, her oldest child, Sana, said that her mother had been suffering from health ailments since 2018, when her father Mohammed Khadeer was still alive.

Mohammed Khadeer's widow Siddeshwari alias Khadeer Farzana fights for her life battling severe lung issues, coughing up blood and running a high fever. Nearly three years after Khadeer’s death due to alleged police custodial torture, his widow and three children are still waiting… pic.twitter.com/Mmjjz7p2uA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 25, 2025

“Papa took mummy to the Medak Government Hospital, where the doctor told him that one of her lungs was damaged and then referred them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad,” Sana said.

In 2019, Mohammed Khadeer took Farzana to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors conducted tests and advised that she needed surgery. The doctors reportedly informed her parents that the operation could be done at a private hospital and would cost an estimated Rs 50 lakh.

Since Mohammed Khadeer was not financially sound, the doctor prescribed tablets to control her coughing up blood. “The Gandhi Hospital doctor had told my parents that the tablets would help control her health issue. He also advised my mother to reduce stress intake and avoid lifting weights and the sun,” Sana said.

Farzana was able to control her health issue until 2022, when Mohammed Khadeer died after allegedly receiving severe injuries in police custody. After his death, Farzana’s health deteriorated drastically, and the issue resurfaced.

For the past four days, Farzana has been suffering from a high fever. “Mummy started coughing up blood again. On Sunday, I took her to Medak Government Hospital, where the doctor told me it was too late for treatment,” Sana told Siasat.com.

As the eldest child, Sana feels overwhelmed and desperately seeks any help that could save her mother.

Mohammed Khadeer’s death

Thirty-five-year-old Mohammed Khadeer, a resident of Medak, died due to alleged custodial torture by the Medak police. He was detained on January 29, 2022, in Yakutpura, while visiting his sister in Hyderabad, because his facial features resembled those of a suspect in a chain-snatching case in Medak.

Khadeer was illegally detained for five days, during which he suffered severe injuries due to alleged police brutality. He was later placed under house arrest without medical help, which ultimately led to his death while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on February 18, 2022.

.@KTRBRS, One Mohd Khadeer Khan-35 was picked up by Medak Police from Yakutpura,Hyd on 29th Jan as a suspect in a theft case & kept in illegal custody for 5 days tortured to third degree and later kept in house arrest denied medical help./1 @mahmoodalitrs @TelanganaDGP @spmedak pic.twitter.com/n7AgfAfVpU — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 9, 2023

Khadeer’s death triggered public outrage. Local Muslim community leaders urged the then Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) MLA M Padma Devender Reddy to take action against the policemen involved.

Following his death, the accused police officials – sub-inspector Rajshekar was transferred to the District Crime Records Bureau, constable Pavan Kumar was transferred to the Regode police station and the other constable, Prashanth, was transferred to the Papannapet police station.

AIMIM MLA leader Kausar Mohiuddin visited Medak and attended Khadeer’s funeral. The party provided Rs 5000 each to Khadeer’s wife and his sister.

If you wish to provide monetary help Farzana and her three children who are going through a rough patch, here are her bank details (Note: Her name in bank account is different due to legal reasons as mentioned in the news report).

Bank Name: SBI Kiosk Banking

Name: Gajula Siddeshwari

Account number: 36071878044

IFSC NO: SBIN0011985

Branch: Big Bazar Medak