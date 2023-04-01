Of torture & trial: Khadeer’s widow Siddeshwari still awaits justice

Medak: For 32-year-old Farzana, this Ramzan has been plunged into an abyss of despair. Her three children, the oldest being 18 years old, have been orphaned yet again. Fate has once again tested her as she grapples with the truth that her husband, Mohammed Khadeer, is no longer with them to celebrate Eid this year.

That her family will never get to relish his special Sheer Khurma he would prepare with lots of love. “Papa would not let Mummy cook. He would do all the cooking. Food was prepared one hour before Roza time. It was always a happy time,” recalled Sana, Farzana’s oldest child.

Siasat.com travelled to Medak to speak to Farzana and how life has changed post-February 16, the day when Khadeer died of police torture in Medak.

Tracking Farzana was not easy. On a hot and busy day at Medak Town Bus Depot, which was bustling with busy travellers, crowded tea shops, and auto drivers, tracking Farzana’s house was a task in itself.

As Farzana directed the auto driver to her house in Medak town, I asked him if he knew Khadeer. “Yes, I knew him. He used to work in that shop,” the auto driver pointed towards a fruit shop as we passed. “What happened was unfortunate. However, this is not the first time. Earlier, one of our auto drivers was taken into custody and beaten badly,” the auto driver said.

When asked if the man survived, he replied a ‘no’ adding, “The police here are very rough. Khadeer’s story gained media attention but that auto man died an unknown death.”

As I tried to track Farzana, I mention the hostility I faced from a few auto drivers and tea shop owners near the bus stand. When asked about Khadeer’s house, many refused to speak or identify him. The auto driver did not reply and kept looking ahead.

After travelling for over half an hour, we reached a small lane with houses on both sides. Children ran around while a call to prayer was pronounced from a nearby mosque. It was a predominantly Muslim locality.

The auto driver was kind enough to help me. As I walked the lane, with the auto driver leading the way, I spotted Farzana in a bright peach saree with long hair standing at a blue entrance. Her three children, the oldest wearing a hijab, peaked out and greeted me with a ‘hi’.

“There you go madam, akka‘s house is here,” said the auto driver as we thanked each other and parted ways. Farzana lives in a one-bedroom rented house. She and her children were forced to leave their earlier house because of the neighbors’ objection to the continuous inflow of police personnel and political leaders after Khadeer’s death.

“A kind Muslim man helped us and we have been living in this house for some time,” Farzana said as we settled in.

The one-bhk house where Farzana and her children stay

The house welcomes you with a portrait of Khadeer and a shelf that contains stitching materials colourful threads and needles. Face powder, coconut oil, a few figurines and dolls, a rehan (where the Quran is kept), prayer mats, and a picture of Khadeer and Farzana from their happier past.

“I have not been keeping roza for the last two years because of my weak health. My eldest daughter Sana is observing the fast. Imran and Mahek are still young,” she said while handing a glass of water.

Broken, pale and burdened with the struggles she underwent over the last 50 days, Farzana’s eyes looked tired.

Mohammed Khadeer died last month at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after receiving third-degree police torture. He was picked up by the Medak Town police on a false theft charge from Yakutpura in Old City on January 29 and thrashed mercilessly for five continuous days. He succumbed to his injuries on February 16.

We settle down on a mat with Farzana making sure the fan is turned to my side. “You must be tired with all the journey and heat,” she worries. After an initial pause, I asked her about her first meeting with Khadeer. Her face lights up as she narrates her story.

‘Our love was true, untouched’

Farzana, who was born as Siddeshwari in a Hindu family, and Khadeer were childhood friends. “Our maternal uncles had adjacent shops,” she reminisces.

Siddeshwari was married off at a very young age. She had three children – Saraswati, Sai Kiran, and Rekha – from her first marriage.

“My first husband was a good man but he had a drinking problem. He died after Tuberculosis (TB) struck him. Rekha (pointing to Mehak) was a baby while Saraswati (pointing to Sana) was nine years old,” she said.

Siddeshwari came back to her paternal uncle’s house and remained there for three years. When Khadeer came to know about her, he professed his love.

Farzana and Khadeer

“Khadeer told he had always loved me but feared it would impact our friendship. He professed he was still in love with me and proposed marriage. In 2014, I along with my children shifted with Khadeer and started living together,” she said.

Khadeer treated the children like his own. He poured more love than Siddeshwari (Farzana) and always scolded her if she would get angry with them. “Why are you shouting at my child?” she said, eyes welling up. On the children’s school records, Mohammed Khadeer is their father.

Soon, Saraswati, Sai Kiran, and Rekha were rechristened as Sana, Imran Khan, and Mahek respectively, while Siddeshwari became Farzana.

“Khadeer’s family, especially his elder brother have always been nice to us. Even after his death, they keep checking on us,” Farzana said.

Though Siddeshwari became Farzana, Khadeer lovingly called her ‘Sidhu’.

“Imran would go to the nearby mosque to pray. Since he did not know Urdu, he would pray in Telugu. One day a Maulana observed Imran and asked him about his parents. Imran was very small at that time. He took the Maulana to our place and called Khadeer his father,” Farzana said.

Upon knowing about their live-in relationship, Maulana advised the couple to get married. “We were married on December 14, 2017, at Urdu Model School in Medak. We were officially husband and wife,” said Farzana.

Khadeer Farzana’s Walima invite card

However, the same Maulana turned hostile after Khadeer’s death and refused to acknowledge their nikkah. According to him, Farzana was still a Hindu as she failed to produce a Muslim conversion certificate.

Marriage under the Muslim Law is not recognized if one party is Muslim and the other a non-Muslim. A Muslim marriage requires a proposal (Ijab) from one party and acceptance (Qubul) from the other as is required for a contract. Moreover, consent to the marriage must be free of coercion, fraud, or undue influence.

When an angry Farzana confronted the Maulana, she came to know there was pressure from the police. “I have Allah with me. He knows the truth and that is enough,” a heartbroken Farzana told the Maulana and left.

Ramzan without Khadeer

Ramzan was always a happy get-together for the family. Sana told Siasat.com how her father would prepare bhajjis, non-veg food, cut fruits as well as make chilled Rasna for the family. “Even if we did not have money, papa would arrange it somehow. Iftar time was a joyous occasion,” Sana told Siasat.com.

On Eid, the family was treated by Khadeer’s special sheer khurma.

The family

This year, there is a huge void. “Something feels amiss, it doesn’t feel right. I miss papa,” Sana said.

Farzana could not control her tears. “He was my everything. He supported me, helped me and my children. He was not just a husband, he was my mother, father, brother, and my family. He always assured that he is there for me and will never leave or betray me. Now, it is like someone has cut off both my hands,” Farzana said while Sana looked down.

After Khadeer’s death, the issue turned political with many opposition parties, including the Congress and AIMIM demanding justice and compensation for the family.

Police with Khadeer

When asked if Khadeer had any involvement with the police, Farzana said that her husband was a simple man. She told Siasat.com that even though the family suffered without a steady income, Khadeer would never indulge in theft or criminal activities.

“After marriage, I learned tailoring. I now stitch clothes and make a living. Khadeer used to work as a daily wage labourer. Money was a problem but my Khadeer would never steal. He was a giver,” said Farzana.

Farzana recalls an incident that took place five years ago in 2018. Khadeer was approached by a man who told him he needed money for his pregnant wife.

“The man gave a silver chain to Khadeer and wanted him to sell it. Being a simpleton, Khadeer did not doubt and approached his friend Asif who sold the chain and got some money which Khadeer handed over to the man,” Farzana said.

“Later we came to know that the man had stolen the chain. A police case was registered against Khadeer. He was put behind the bars. Asif paid the fine amount and the real culprit was arrested, and Khadeer was let off,” continues Farzana.

Little did the couple know their troubles had just begun.

“After 15 days, police took Khadeer into custody again. When I questioned the police, he told me that according to the records, Khadeer was faraar for 15 days and threatened me to pay Rs 15,000/- as bail money. I somehow arranged the money asking friends and relatives and was able to free my husband,” said Farzana.

And after that police came again on January 29, this time to take away Khadeer forever.

“Because we had been suffering financially, we had an argument one day. On January 27, I took my children to Warangal, my maternal home. Khadeer left for Hyderabad to visit his sister. Little did I know that would be the last time I would see him healthy,” said Farzana.

On January 29, he was picked up by Medak Town police who alleged he had stolen a gold chain. Police alleged that based on a few eyewitness records, who said the “thief looked like Khadeer from behind”, a case was registered.

Khadeer was treated with third-degree police brutality for five continuous days.

“On February 2, I got a call from the police who told me to take away my husband. I spoke to Khadeer who sounded weak and terrified. When I reached the next day, I saw his injuries. His body had turned blue and swollen, his shoulders dropped, his eyes tired, his hands and feet shaking. He was unable to sign, they had beaten him to that level,” Farzana recalls the horror.

Farzana was told that the injuries are external and Khadeer will be alright in a few days. However, in the days that followed, Farzana noticed Khadeer’s health deteriorating rapidly. “He vomited all the food. His body refused to digest anything. He was unable to pass urine. And that’s when I started to panic,” Farzana said who then registered a complaint at the district collector’s office on February 6.

The complaint that Farzana submitted to the Medak District Collector’s office on February 6

Khadeer narrated his torture to Farzana. “They tied his hands and beat him continuously for five days. They poured hot water and beat him. When he said he was unable to breathe, they told him, ‘Don’t breathe. If you die, we will throw your body in a nearby pond’. They were predators,” said Farzana.

The police had told Farzana not to step out of the house for ten days. “When I saw Khadeer worsening day by day, I went to Medak government hospital on February 8. Doctors registered a Medico Legal Case (MLC) and referred my husband to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad owing to multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine, and renal failure in his body,” she said.

The police came to know about this development and asked Farzana to admit Khadeer to the private Renova Hospital in Kompally. “They agreed to pay the expenses,” Farzana said.

A scared Khadeer requested Farzana to take him to Gandhi GH. “He knew his life was in danger with the police around. So, I sneaked into an auto and admitted Khadeer to Gandhi GH. But the police found us there also,” said Farzana.

By now, Khadeer’s video statement went viral. However, he breathed his last on February 16.

Farzana was asked to appear before the National Commission of Minorities in New Delhi on March 14. But the letter reached her on March 16. Her mobile number was mentioned wrongly.

Four cops suspended

Spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjedullah Khan brought the incident to light on his Twitter account requesting the Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao to initiate action against the Medak police.

“I request you to inquire into this incident of Medak police torture and take necessary action against P Rajashekar (SI), Prashant & Pavan (Constables) of Medak PS and see that Mohammed Khadeer is admitted in NIMS and treated under CMRF,” he said.

.@KTRBRS, One Mohd Khadeer Khan-35 was picked up by Medak Police from Yakutpura,Hyd on 29th Jan as a suspect in a theft case & kept in illegal custody for 5 days tortured to third degree and later kept in house arrest denied medical help./1 @mahmoodalitrs @TelanganaDGP @spmedak pic.twitter.com/n7AgfAfVpU — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 9, 2023

Bowing to pressure from various sections, the state government suspended Medak town circle inspector Madhu, sub-inspector Rajasekhar, and constables Prashanth and Pawan Kumar.

Justice for Khadeer is my aim: Farzana

Even though the opposition parties demanded Rs 50 lakhs as compensation, a 2-BHK house and a government job for Farzana, the state government has not announced compensation yet.

Tombstone of Mohammed Khadeer

When asked if she received any monetary benefits from the government, she replied negatively. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medak MLA Subash Reddy has not even visited the family. “We have received Rs 1 lakh from the AIMIM party,” Farzana said. However, she is not interested in compensation or a government job. Her main aim is justice for her late husband.

“If I get the government benefits, well and good. But I want those rogue policemen to be brought to justice in the court of law. I want the Telangana High Court to pronounce them murderers and their jobs to be taken away. How many families would have suffered from their hands, who knows? Policemen of such mindset should be punished so that others like them fear before committing such horrible crimes,” said Farzana as her tone quivered with anger.

Siasat.com tried contacting the superintendent of Medak police Rohini Priyadarshini and district collector Rajarshi Shah’s office for the latest updates in the case but received no response.

Khadeer’s last words and life thereafter

Farzana and Khadeer during happier times

Knowing he would not survive, Farzana recalled Khadeer’s last words. “He told me, ‘Siddhu, I had promised to stay with you forever. But now I can see my end. I just want to tell you that I did not betray or deceive you.'” Farzana’s eyes welled up again.

Life has not been the same for Khadeer’s family. Apart from shifting houses, they suffer from a serious financial crunch. Even though Farzana works as a tailor, the money is not sufficient to cater to the family’s basic needs.

Eighteen-year-old Sana has stopped going to school and works in a shop. She is interested in studying embroidery and beauty. While Imran wants to join the Indian Army, Mehak, interestingly, wants to join the police force. Asked why she wants to join the force that took away her father, Mahek has no answer and smiles back.

As for Farzana, she says her life is over and there is nothing much. “Whoever I have loved in the past has been snatched away from me – my parents, my annayya (elder brother), and now Khadeer. I just want justice for my husband and a promising future for my children. I have faith in Allah and the Telangana High Court,” she said.

Farzana is willing to fight a long battle. “I am ready to fight till the end but I want justice for Khadeer. I have full faith in Telangana High Court. But if I am denied justice, I will die by suicide,” Farzana said.

“Khadeer was the light of my life. I was never touched by darkness when I was with him,” she said as the azaan from a nearby mosque echoed.

If you wish to provide monetary help Farzana and her three children who are going through a rough patch, here are her bank details (Note: Her name in bank account is different due to legal reasons as mentioned in the news report).

Bank Name: SBI Kiosk Banking

Name: Gajula Siddeshwari

Account number: 36071878044

IFSC NO: SBIN0011985

Branch: Big Bazar Medak