Telangana: Man allegedly tortured by Medak cops in custody over suspected theft

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly picked up by Medak Police from Yakutpura in Hyderabad and subjected to third-degree torture for his alleged involvement in a case of theft.

Mohammed Khadeer Khan, 35 was arrested on January 29 and allegedly kept in illegal custody for five days. He was later kept under house arrest with no medical help.

However, he managed to escape from his house and dragged himself to a government hospital in Medak after suffering unbearable pain.

Duty doctors in Medak later suggested that he admit himself to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad owing to multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine and renal failure in his body.

The spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjedullah Khan brought the incident to light on his Twitter account requesting the Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao to initiate action against the Medak police.

“I request yourself to inquire into this incident of Medak police torture and take necessary action against P Rajashekar (SI), Prashant & Pavan (Constables) of Medak PS and see that Mohammed Khadeer is admitted in NIMS and treated under CMRF,” he said.

The man in the video narrates the incident and shows the marks on his body, alleging that he was taken into custody by the Medak cops from Hussaini Alam on January 29, on accusations of theft.

He further alleged that he was thrashed by the cops on the way to Medak and after reaching the police station.

However, they released him on February 2 and asked him to deny the time he spent in custody.

The man went on to accuse the SI of the Medak police department of thrashing him prior to confirmation of the crime.