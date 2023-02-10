Telangana: Man beheads mother over property dispute in Jangaon

He was upset with mother for gifting four acres of land from their ten acres possession to her daughter.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Amid property dispute, a man allegedly beheaded his mother with a meat cleaver in Marigadi village of Jangaon district on Thursday.

Kurakula Kannappa, 33 was upset with his mother, Kurakula Ramanamma, 60) after she registered four acres of land from their ten acres possession to her daughter who was married to a man from another caste.

The accused who runs a chicken centre at the village besides working as a daily-wage employee in a bank surrendered before the rural police after killing his mother.

The mother-son duo reportedly had multiple arguments on the same issue in the past, following which the situation heated up leading to the incident.

The police registered a case against the accused and shifted Ramanamma’s body to Jangaon government hospital for autopsy.

