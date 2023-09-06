Telangana HC seeks response in alleged torture, death of Khadeer

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has taken an important step in the case of the alleged custodial torture and tragic death of Mohammed Khadeer, on February 16.

The court has sought responses from the Director General of Police and the state government, setting a four-week deadline for them to file their affidavits.

The court initiated this action following reports of the incident, which suggested that Mohammad Kadeer had been subjected to severe mistreatment by the Medak police, including the use of third-degree tactics. Tragically, during his treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Kadeer lost his battle for life.

The sequence of events began when Kadeer was apprehended on January 29 in connection with a robbery and chain theft case. He was subsequently released on February 2. However, his health deteriorated, leading to his admission to a Medak hospital on February 9. Recognizing the gravity of his condition, he was transferred to Gandhi Hospital on February 12, where doctors diagnosed severe kidney damage.

During his hospitalization, Kadeer recorded a video statement in which he recounted the brutal beating he had endured while in police custody. His demise on February 16 further intensified concerns surrounding the case.

In response to the growing outcry and based on newspaper reports, the High Court accepted the petition for consideration. Subsequently, Kadeer’s wife filed a petition with the High Court, appealing to the government to provide compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe presided over the hearing, directing both the state government and the Director General of Police to submit their affidavits.