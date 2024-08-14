No more free parking at Nagole metro station, Hyderabad commuters irked

Hyderabad: Commuters who arrived at the Nagole Metro Station in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 14, were irked after learning that the free parking at the metro station had been discontinued.

The sudden change has sparked outrage among motorists, leading to heated confrontations with parking attendants and the Hyderabad metro staff. Until Tuesday, parking at the metro station was free of cost.

However, new parking fees were introduced without prior notice, with charges ranging from Rs 10 for two hours of bike parking to Rs 120 for up to 12 hours of car parking. The imposition of these charges has left many regular commuters disgruntled, especially those rushing to catch the metro for work.

Additionally, metro commuters were informed that parking charges could only be paid through an app called “Park Hyderabad.” Many commuters were caught off guard, as the app was not readily available for download on the Google Play Store, causing further delays and confusion.

As tensions escalated, arguments broke out between commuters and parking attendants, with some motorists expressing their concerns about the fairness of the new policy.

“It’s unfair to increase the metro ticket prices and now charge for parking too,” said one irate commuter. “We’ve been using this free parking for years, and now, without any warning, we’re expected to pay. It’s not just about the money, but the principle,” said another.

So far, the L&T department has not released a statement on the issue of parking at the metro stations across Hyderabad.

Parking charges at Nagole metro station in Hyderabad

For two-wheelers, the L&T Hyderabad Metro parking charges are Rs 10 for up to two hours, Rs 25 for up to eight hours, and Rs 40 for up to 12 hours, with an additional Rs 5 for every extra hour. For four-wheelers, the parking fees are Rs 30 for up to two hours, Rs 75 for up to eight hours, and Rs 120 for up to 12 hours, with an extra charge of Rs 15 for each additional hour.