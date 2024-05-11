No more T-shirts, jeans to office: TSRTC to employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has asked its employees to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans to the office.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a senior TSRTC officer informed that although there is no official order, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar instructed all office employees to adhere to a formal dress code.

“Drivers and bus conductors are wearing their uniforms. However, officials who work in the TSRTC office wearing informal is a bit disturbing to the dignity of the organisation,” the senior officer said.

While the TSRTC drivers and conductors sport a Khakee or a blue uniform, supervisors at the bus stations wear a white uniform. However, there is no specified dress code for officials or employees who attend work at offices of the public transport body.

Last year, just before the Telangana Assembly polls, former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao announced the merger of TSRTC with the state government.

On August 6, the Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed the merger bill, allowing over 43000 employees of the public transport body to be treated as government staff.