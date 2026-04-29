No need to worry about petrol and diesel: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister

Hyderabad: Amid long queues witnessed at petrol bunks since the last few days, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, April 29, assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the state.

Uttam Kumar assured that there is no need to worry over the supply of petrol and diesel as an adequate quantity of fuel to meet consumer requirements is available in the state.

He said people should not believe rumours with regard to the supply of diesel and petrol.

Reddy said in a statement that a special control room has been set up to monitor fuel supply.

He also said special attention is being paid to diesel supply for agricultural requirements and a toll-free number 1967 has been set up to receive complaints.

The Civil Supplies department said in a post on ‘X’ that fuel is being supplied above the average levels to ensure zero disruptions.

“Petrol supply: Up by 132 per cent, Diesel supply: Up by 210 per cent. With 36,404 KL supplied and 3,817 tankers dispatched yesterday alone, there is absolutely NO fuel shortage. Don’t panic, don’t overstock!,” it said.

📊 Telangana Fuel Supply Update:



We are supplying above the average to ensure zero disruptions- Civil Supplies Dept.



Petrol supply: Up by 132% #TelanganaFuel #NoPanic #TelanganaGovt pic.twitter.com/otiaR8bKzm — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 29, 2026

Union Minister also assures of adequate fuel

Kishan Reddy, who held a review meeting with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), said the Centre is maintaining adequate supplies of petroleum products across the country.

Kishan Reddy said, in Telangana, the average daily petrol supply has increased from around 6,400 kilolitres to approximately 10,300 kilolitres. In Hyderabad, petrol supply has risen from about 3,200 kilolitres to nearly 6,400 kilolitres.

Similarly, diesel supply in Telangana has gone up from around 8,000 kilolitres to approximately 15,500–19,300 kilolitres, while Hyderabad’s diesel supply has increased from about 2,700 kilolitres to nearly 5,060 kilolitres, an official release said.

Out of approximately 4,325 fuel outlets in Telangana, about 106 outlets reported temporary stock issues this morning. These disruptions are transient and are being addressed through prioritised dispatches and administrative interventions, including resolving payment and logistics-related bottlenecks, it said.

While noting global supply disruptions due to geopolitical developments, Kishan Reddy said India is actively engaging with multiple supplier countries and leveraging diplomatic channels to ensure uninterrupted supplies and alternative sourcing arrangements.

Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, including speculative claims about price hikes, he said such rumours have led to panic buying.

The Union Minister appealed to people not to hoard petrol or diesel, stressing that such practices are unsafe and unnecessary.

He advised bulk consumers and industries to place formal indents through established channels for timely supply.

He urged political leaders and influencers to avoid alarmist statements and to verify facts through official sources.

(With PTI inputs)