Strict action on artificial petrol, diesel, LPG shortage: Hyderabad collector

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district collector Priyanka Ala has issued a stern warning to distributors, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone found creating an artificial shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

She also advised the public not to believe false rumours circulating about shortages of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

The collector chaired a district-level Energy Supply Monitoring Committee meeting on Tuesday at the Collectorate conference hall, organised by the Civil Supplies Department.

During the meeting, she reviewed the availability, stock levels, and supply conditions of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the district with agency operators and dealers.

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Regarding LPG cylinder distribution, she emphasised strict adherence to booking and refilling norms.

She further instructed officials to monitor cases where consumers with double-cylinder connections attempt multiple bookings.

The meeting was attended by district chief rationing officer Rajireddy, district civil supplies officer Srinivas, welfare officials Ashanna, Praveen Kumar, Ilyas Ahmed, RTO Purushottam Reddy, and others.