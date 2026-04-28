Telangana increases petrol supply by 126 pc amid fuel crisis

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday, April 28, said that since Sunday, it has aggressively increased statewide petroleum supplies by 126 per cent to stabilise local fuel stations that are currently facing strain from a sudden and unusually high demand.

The department has attributed the unexpected rush to a combination of three major factors.

Firstly, due to a recent price revision that raised industrial diesel to Rs 150 per litre, bulk commercial buyers are trying to exploit the system by filling up at regular public gas stations, where the price is still capped at Rs 95 per litre.

Secondly, supply issues in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have caused heavy cross-border traffic, with out-of-state buyers flocking to Telangana border districts like Khammam and Nirmal just to purchase fuel.

Lastly, false rumours regarding upcoming post-election price hikes have caused the general public to unnecessarily panic buy and hoard fuel, rapidly depleting local reserves, the department stated in a release.

Flood the market with fuel: Civil Supplies Commissioner

In response to this crisis, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra has issued emergency orders to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to effectively “flood the market with fuel”, the release stated.

OMCs are now taking advance orders from dealers and have deployed a massive fleet of 3,100 fuel tankers across the state.

Additionally, the Civil Supplies Department has mandated ground-level stock reports from all retail outlets every three hours and is monitoring the situation daily through teleconferences.

It has issued strict directives to guarantee farmers will have uninterrupted access to fuel, so that crucial harvesting and paddy procurement operations are not delayed.

The massive supply push has resulted in daily statewide diesel distribution skyrocketing by 151 per cent, surging from an average of 7,348 KLs to 18,449 KLs.

Statewide petrol distribution has also nearly doubled, rising by 95 per cent from 5,883 KLs to 11,490 KLs.

Total fuel supplies in Hyderabad have also been heavily reinforced, with the city’s diesel stocks increased by 46 per cent (from 3,393 KLs to 4,957 KLs), and petrol stocks raised by 40 per cent (from 3,908 KLs to 5,466 KLs).

Civil Supplies Department has assured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of fuel in Telangana. Citizens were urged to ignore unfounded rumours and purchase fuel as they normally would, as stations will continue to be fully stocked to meet all public and agricultural needs.

In case of emergencies, one can contact the helpline 1967.