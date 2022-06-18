No request filed with Centre by Telangana govt for STPI, reveals RTI

Hyderabad: A Right To Information (RTI) reply from the STPI, a body under the union government, revealed that the Telangana state government has not requested for the construction of a Software Technology Park of India (STPI) in the state.

In April, state IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), wrote a letter to the union government urging them to consider Telangana’s cities for the construction of an STPI.

The STPI, an autonomous body under the Union government, said that the creation of an STPI centre is based on the request and joint feasibility study of the state government, and as such, no request from the state government was received by them.

In April, five STPIs were sanctioned in Odisha, three each in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and one each in Punjab, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

In his letter, KTR urged the centre to sanction new software technology parks for tier 2 and 3 towns of Telangana like Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar.

“I have personally met the then Union IT & Electronics Minister Shri Ravishankar Prasad Ji with this request. Honourable CM Shri KCR Garu has met honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji also about this issue. Yet, nothing has happened till date,” he stated in the letter.