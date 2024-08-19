No talk yet with Champai Soren on his joining to BJP: Babulal Marandi

Ranchi: Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday said that no talk was held yet with Champai Soren regarding his joining the saffron party.

Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his own path.

Amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP, Champai reached Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Later in a social media post, Champai Soren said that he experienced “bitter humiliation” as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path.

“No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path,” Marandi said.

Mentioning Champai’s post, he said, “It indicates that he was deeply hurt. He felt humiliated the way he was removed from the CM’s post.”

Champai highlighted in the post that he had been asked to resign during the meeting of party legislators on July 3. He was taken aback, as his self-respect was hurt.

The ex-CM said he had announced in the meeting, “a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today”.

He further said he had three options. First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if find any ally, to carry forward with them.

“From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey,” Champai said.

Speaking over chief minister Hemant Soren’s allegation that BJP poaches MLAs, Marandi said, “It means he (Hemant Soren) is saying his MLAs are ‘Bikao’ (ready to be sold). If you term all MLAs as ‘Bikao’, who will want to stay with you (CM). If any MLA expresses his grief, you (CM) should listen to him,” Marandi said.

During a government function in Godda on Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused BJP of poaching MLAs.

“Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn’t take long for politicians to move here and there,” he said.

Marandi said that if senior leader like Champai Soren quit, it would impact the party.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo said that if Champai Soren expresses willingness to join BJP, then the party leadership would take a decision.

“Champai Soren is a big leader and he tried to change the image of Hemant Soren’s corrupt party…So, our leaders personally respect him,” Shadeo said.

JMM senior leader and minister Mithilesh Thakur on Sunday said that Champai Soren is the party’s senior leader and if there is any issue, it would be sorted out.

“JMM is a family and if there is any issue in the family, it would be resolved within it,” he said.