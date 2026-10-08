Nobody divided us into alpha, beta, gamma as youth: Nitin Nabin

He said the identities of India's youth should be defined by their ideas, abilities and aspirations.

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Nitin Nabin
BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Varanasi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday, October 8, said politics should not divide the country’s youth, asserting that young people should be identified by their ideas, abilities and aspirations rather than categorised as “alpha, beta and gamma.”

Interacting with young people at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith on the second day of his Varanasi visit, Nabin said no outsider should be allowed to take away the rights and opportunities of the country’s youth.

“People from Bihar should be given priority when it comes to opportunities in Bihar, and those from Uttar Pradesh should be prioritised for opportunities in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

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No politics of dividing youth

Stating that India is a country of young people and there should be no politics of dividing the youth, Nabin said, “When we were young, nobody used to divide us into alpha, beta and gamma.” He said the identities of India’s youth should be defined by their ideas, abilities and aspirations.

Nabin said Uttar Pradesh was changing and development projects were creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Referring to the construction of expressways and the defence corridor, he said these projects contribute to employment generation.

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Earlier, discussions about Uttar Pradesh were often associated with mafia and killings, whereas the state is now witnessing development, he said.

Responding to questions on employment opportunities in rural areas, Nabin said major investments were coming into the artificial intelligence sector, and India would soon emerge as an artificial intelligence (AI) hub.

He said establishment of new law schools was creating fresh opportunities for young people to pursue legal studies.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Nabin recalled that conversations during his visit to the United States in 2013 frequently revolved around reports of scams in India.

The opposition has not been able to level allegations of any major scam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government yet, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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