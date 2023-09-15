Noida: Under-construction lift collapses; 4 dead 5 critically injured

The lift of a housing society in Noida was loaded with workers at the time crash.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th September 2023 12:22 pm IST
Noida: At least four people were killed and five others critically injured on Friday when an under-construction lift of a housing society crashed in Greater Noida.

According to sources, the lift carrying labourers who were working in Amrapali Dream Villa Housing Society in the Bisrakh police station area crashed in the morning.

After getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

District Magistrate Manish Verma and Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG have rushed to the hospital to meet the injured.

