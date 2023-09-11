Thane: Lift collapses at construction site; 7 workers dead

Thane: Seven people were killed when the construction lift in an under-construction 40-storey building collapsed on Sunday evening in the Balkum area in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mahendra Chaupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Haroon Shaikh (47), Mithlesh (35), Karidas (38) and Sunil Kumar Das (21).

The seventh deceased has not been identified yet, the officials said.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation officials, there were seven labourers aboard the lift and all of them have been declared dead.

Also Read Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Bay of Bengal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident.

“Shocking! The lift accident in Thane is very tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased who lost lives in this accident. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones,” Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform, X.

The lift of a 40-storey building in the Balkum area in Thane collapsed into the underground 3-storey basement on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident happened between 5.30 and 6.45 in the Runwal Complex building in Thane city. The waterproofing work was underway on the roof of the building, the police said.

The police said according to the preliminary investigation the accident occurred due to the breaking of the lift’s rope. The victim workers were coming down in the lift when the accident happened.

Further investigation is going on, the officials added.