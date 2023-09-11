Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Bay of Bengal

the earthquake occurred at 1.29 am on Monday and at a depth of 70 km.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th September 2023 9:40 am IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Bay of Bengal
Earthquake-Siasat-Images

Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Bay of Bengal on the early hours of Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).

Peoples Career

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.29 am on Monday and at a depth of 70 km.

Also Read
South Korea to work closely with Morocco for support over devastating earthquake

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Lat: 9.75 & Long: 84.12, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: Bay of Bengal, India,” NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.

MS Education Academy

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tripura’s Dharmanagar on Saturday, as per the NCS data. The quake was recorded at a depth of 43 km. (ANI)

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th September 2023 9:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button