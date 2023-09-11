Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Bay of Bengal

Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Bay of Bengal on the early hours of Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.29 am on Monday and at a depth of 70 km.

Also Read South Korea to work closely with Morocco for support over devastating earthquake

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Lat: 9.75 & Long: 84.12, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: Bay of Bengal, India,” NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tripura’s Dharmanagar on Saturday, as per the NCS data. The quake was recorded at a depth of 43 km. (ANI)