Non-BJP parties trying to appease Telangana minorities: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that non-BJP parties are trying to appease Muslims and vowed to make Hindus in Telangana a key political vote bank.

Speaking at a ‘Karthika Vana Bhojanalu’ (community meal) event organised by the Kapu community, Sanjay Kumar claimed that non-BJP parties are trying to appease the 12 per cent Muslim population in the state.

“My aim is to make the 80 per cent Hindus in Telangana a vote bank. I will create an atmosphere where every political party should think about Hindus,” he said.

Asserting that he is not insulting Muslims, Christians, or followers of other religions, he said he wishes to see ‘Hindu dharma’ in glory.

Referring to police cases filed against him in the past, Sanjay Kumar said he would not step back from working for ‘Hindu dharma’.

He also praised Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his support of ‘sanatana dharma’, adding that Hindus who had converted to other religions in Andhra are now reconsidering their decisions due to Kalyan’s influence.

Calling upon members of the Kapu community, he urged them to prioritise working for the country above all else.