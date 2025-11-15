BJP will not come to power in Telangana in next 50 years: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) dismal performance in the Jubilee Hills by election, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh released a statement asking senior leaders to “save the party.”

“I don’t think the BJP will come to power for another 50 years in Telangana. Maybe you should learn from other states how to win. If I said anything wrong, please forgive me, but consider my words; otherwise, BJP will fade in here,” he appealed to Union ministers Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy and and former BJP state president K Laxman.

Raja Singh resigned from the saffron party in June over N Ramchander Rao being appointed as the party’s state president.

BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy came in third with 17,061 votes in the Jubilee Hills by-election, which was necessitated after the passing of Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The seat was won by Congress‘ Naveen Yadav with 98,988 votes, while the BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha trailed behind in second place with 74,259 votes.

BJP will not come to power in Telangana for another 50 years says Raja Singh after party's dismal performance in Jubilee Hills by-election. pic.twitter.com/nA5Md42zcK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 15, 2025

Kishan Reddy, who represents the Secunderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha, which Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is also a part of, was hit with criticism from chief minister Revanth Reddy over the party’s falling vote share. “Kishan Reddy should think about why the BJP’s votes have decreased from 65,000 to 17,000. People have noticed his behaviour. The Jubilee Hills result should be seen as a tremor before an earthquake,” the CM had remarked.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy has credited Congress’s win to the support they received from AIMIM. He also alleged that Congress had distributed money to voters and said a formal complaint would be lodged with the Election Commission on the issue.

He has also assured that the party would review the by-poll result and redouble its efforts to win the Mayor’s post in the upcoming GHMC elections.