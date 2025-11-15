‘Raja Singh should quit’: BRS leader slams MLA for neglecting Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Anand Kumar Goud demanded Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s resignation, alleging that no proper development works have taken place in the latter’s constituency.

“Raja Singh should resign and allow others to take up the position so that there is some development work done in Godhamahal,” he remarked.

The BRS leader claimed that Raja Singh has amassed huge wealth and purchased properties ever since he was elected as a government representative.

“The MLA is never available to the people. Sometimes, he is in Rajasthan, sometimes in Maharashtra or elsewhere. Do you think people are foolish to come and return without meeting the MLA at his office when they clearly know he is never present at his Dhoolpet office?” said Anand Goud.

The BRS leader further said that vote share of Raja Singh is declining in every election. “He says he has resigned from the BJP and is generous. Then he should resign from the MLA post also, so that someone else can come and take up development work there. The civic situation of Goshamahal is worsening day by day,” said Goud.

He urged the people of Goshamahal to see through Raja Singh’s politics, saying the MLA only visits a few areas and boasts about development works.